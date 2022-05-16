HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > A$ Wobbles New Pain Point For Suppliers $0.67 Tipped

A$ Wobbles New Pain Point For Suppliers $0.67 Tipped

By | 16 May 2022

Distributors who are already facing rising price battles due to rising logistic, freight and component costs are now facing a falling Australian dollar.

The A$ is set to fall to $0.67 according to analysts after trading at $0.74 this time last month.

The fall is due to the growing strength of the US dollar fuelled by rate hikes and economic recovery, weak investor sentiment over China’s restrictive zero-Covid policy and less than expected tightening by the RBA.

The Australian dollar was trading near US69.4c at the close of the US market on Saturday, with a further weakening set to impact CE and appliance prices in the second half of the year.

“We see further downside in the AUD to US67c over the coming months,” Morgan Stanley says in a note to clients.

“We expect that will mark a trough – and that the currency can return to the low 70s range it has favoured recently, reaching 72c (by) mid-2023.”

Adding further pressure Morgan Stanley is forecasting a cash rate of 2.25 per cent by the end of 2023, 1.9 per cent above its current level but over 1 per cent less than market pricing implies, “reflecting the downside risks to growth and the housing market”.

The prospect of the fastest increase in Fed rates in decades is driving up the US dollar and taking the heaviest toll on riskier assets, such as the Australian dollar and stocks.

Worries about a slowdown in China have undermined the local currency which is used as a liquid proxy to hedge against weakness in China claims observers.



About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Meta Promote VR Hardware With New Retail Store
Aus Retail Spending Rebounds Faster Than Expected
Stock Shortages Now Omicron Challenges Retailers, David Jones Speaks Out
Optimism In Aussie Retail Sector Hits 10-Year-High: Deloitte
Black Friday Set To Be Biggest Spending Day This Year
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Shares Tank After Baby Sub Revealed
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Wesfarmers Facing Problems, Catch A Mess, Citi Recommends Sell
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Victorinox Earn Red Dot Design Award On Four Products
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/
B&O Back Chasing Share In Premium TV Market
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/
Samsung, Google Partner For Health Connect Platform
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Shares Tank After Baby Sub Revealed
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos who recently rolled out a bottom end sound without a subwoofer has had a rethink with the US company...
Read More