Google and Samsung have partnered to create Health Connect, an interface that will allow users to track and sync their health data between numerous Android apps and devices.

Users will need to opt in, after which developers can send their health data to an encrypted hub on a user’s device. Health Connect supports over 50 data types across activity, body measurement, cycle tracking, nutrition, sleep, and vitals.

“From helping you log your meals with MyFitnessPal to getting a holistic view of your health with Withings, apps and devices are a source for many kinds of useful health and fitness data,” Google explains.

“As Android developers, connecting and sharing this data between apps can help you provide more meaningful experiences and insights for your users. However, much of this information is spread across multiple experiences and different devices, making it difficult to bring together.”

Google also points out this will give users centralised privacy controls.

“We’re working alongside Google and other partners to realise the full benefits and potential of Health Connect,” TaeJong Jay Yang, Samsung’s executive vice president, said.

“I’m excited to confirm that Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect later this year. With users’ permission, this will enable app developers to take advantage of accurate and optimised data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well.”

Health Connect is now available to developers, and will see a wider release later this year.