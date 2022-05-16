HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Samsung, Google Partner For Health Connect Platform

Samsung, Google Partner For Health Connect Platform

By | 16 May 2022

Google and Samsung have partnered to create Health Connect, an interface that will allow users to track and sync their health data between numerous Android apps and devices.

Users will need to opt in, after which developers can send their health data to an encrypted hub on a user’s device. Health Connect supports over 50 data types across activity, body measurement, cycle tracking, nutrition, sleep, and vitals.

“From helping you log your meals with MyFitnessPal to getting a holistic view of your health with Withings, apps and devices are a source for many kinds of useful health and fitness data,” Google explains.

“As Android developers, connecting and sharing this data between apps can help you provide more meaningful experiences and insights for your users. However, much of this information is spread across multiple experiences and different devices, making it difficult to bring together.”

Google also points out this will give users centralised privacy controls.

“We’re working alongside Google and other partners to realise the full benefits and potential of Health Connect,” TaeJong Jay Yang, Samsung’s executive vice president, said.

“I’m excited to confirm that Samsung Health will also adopt Health Connect later this year. With users’ permission, this will enable app developers to take advantage of accurate and optimised data measured on Galaxy Watch for Samsung Health and use it in their apps as well.”

Health Connect is now available to developers, and will see a wider release later this year.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aussie TV Networks Want Protection From Meta, Google
Samsung Considers 20% Chip Price Hike
Google Improve Third-Party App Video Capture
Google Makes Android Auto Split-Screen
New Samsung LG Premium Display War, Nanorod QLED Tipped To Be Superior To OLED
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sonos Shares Tank After Baby Sub Revealed
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Wesfarmers Facing Problems, Catch A Mess, Citi Recommends Sell
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
Victorinox Earn Red Dot Design Award On Four Products
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/
B&O Back Chasing Share In Premium TV Market
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/
A$ Wobbles New Pain Point For Suppliers $0.67 Tipped
Latest News
/
May 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sonos Shares Tank After Baby Sub Revealed
Latest News
/
May 17, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Sonos who recently rolled out a bottom end sound without a subwoofer has had a rethink with the US company...
Read More