PlayStation Delivers New DualSense Controller Design For Playstation 5

PlayStation has just given users a first look it its new DualSense wireless controller, saying: “We decided to keep much of what gamers love about DualShock 4 intact, while also adding new functionality and refining the design.”

The DualSense is expected to be released with the new PlayStation 5. Sony has said the PlayStation 5 will be launched in time for the “Holiday 2020” season in the US, which is likely between September and December 2020.

Some of the new features include haptic feedback, which adds a range of new sensations during gameplay. The company gave the example of “feeling the grittiness of driving a car through mud” as an example.

In addition, incorporated adaptive triggers have been built into the L2 and R2 buttons to allow for a greater sense of tension from actions, like when you’re drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.

Another nifty feature of the DualSense is its built-in microphone system, which allows players to chat with friends without a headset, so you can more quickly start a conversation. However, PlayStation did state that a headset would be more suitable if you’re chatting for a longer period of time.

In terms of hardware, PlayStation’s designers have changed the angle of hand triggers and made some small updates to the grip design, with the aim of giving the controller a smaller and lighter feel. They have also improved the rechargeable battery, taking away some of its weight whilst maintaining its battery life.

PlayStation said that the new DualSense has been tested by many gamers, with a wide variety of hand sizes, to ensure that it is comfortable for everyone.

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5,” Jim Ryan, the President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future.”