PlayStation users may soon use a slim, handheld version of the console that lets them stream games from a regular PS5 over WiFi.

This piece of news isn’t coming from Sony. It’s coming from rival Microsoft Xbox which believes that Sony will release a PS5 Slim model later this year, says The Verge.

The new slimline PS5 will offer gamers both a cheaper price point and a smaller and more convenient unit for moving around home.

The Verge discovered the prediction among documents filed by Microsoft which is defending its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has been taken to court by the US Federal Trade Commission which is seeking injunctions against the acquisition. A judgement is pending.

However, Insider Gaming revealed the likelihood of a handheld PlayStation in April.

“Codenamed the Q Lite, the next PlayStation handheld is the next piece of Sony hardware that aims to be yet another piece of hardware that requires the PlayStation 5,” said the publication.

“Insider Gaming understands that the Q Lite is not a cloud-streaming device, but instead uses Remote Play with the PlayStation 5 – A feature the console giant has been pushing these past couple of weeks.”

The publication has also predicted that users may have the option of a diskless PS5 that lets them add a portable disk drive later. Users wouldn’t be locked into a regular PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

“The console, currently named the D chassis PlayStation 5, will have almost identical hardware to the existing consoles already on the market, says Insider Gaming.

“The most surprising new feature of the new this new PS5 though, is that the console will have a detachable disc drive. The detachable disc drive will be connected to the PlayStation 5 using an extra USB-C port on the back of the console.

“It’s understood that this new PlayStation 5 console will be sold on its own, or, in a bundle with the detachable disc drive. It’s also understood that the disc drives can also be purchased separately, so, if it gets busted, there’s no need to buy an entirely new console,” says the publication.”