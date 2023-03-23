HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > 81% Of Gaming Apps Vulnerable To Cyberattacks

81% Of Gaming Apps Vulnerable To Cyberattacks

By | 23 Mar 2023

A test of more than 350 of the most-used mobile gaming apps has revealed that more than four out of every five are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Even more worrying, is that 84 per cent of these games lacked the capability to detect if their source code had been modified by hackers.

This is according to cyber security firm Promon, who did the above tests of 357 Android mobile apps.

289 of these showed “zero defence against these attacks, and couldn’t detect a compromised device.”

Just 15 per cent of apps have a mechanism in place to detect if their source code is infected.

“We were surprised at how many mobile games had a gap in cyber protection. From a technical standpoint, these aren’t complex attacks,” says Benjamin Adolphi, head of security research at Promon.

“These are basic tools and techniques leveraged by cybercriminals every day, and protecting against them should be a priority for developers when building these apps.

“While attracting millions of players, mobile gaming companies should consider bridging the gap between mobile app protection and ensuring that all gamers enjoy the game.

“Doing that will not only protect the game experience, but ensure that gaming companies defend their brands and grow their revenue.”



