Tech To Trust: The Wireless Logitech Ergo K860 Keyboard

Logitech has unveiled its trustworthy, durable ergonomic keyboard – the Ergo K860.

Retailing for just $130, the K860 is a wireless, compact, one-piece curved ergonomic keyboard that stands out from the crowd.

‘You’ll type more naturally with a curved, split keyframe that improves typing posture,’ Logitech says.

‘The sloping form reduces muscle strain on your wrists and forearms – keeping your hands and shoulders relaxed.’

Unlike the Microsoft Sculpt, which can be seen as bulky, unattractive and needing extra add-ons, the Logitech K860 is slim, stylish and comfortable.

The keyboards design inspires natural typing movement and posture, all while also reducing muscle activity that can lead to cramps.

Collaborate the K860 with the Logitech MX Vertical mouse or MX Ergo trackball mouse and you’ve got yourself a neat, connected full desk set up.

But perhaps the most advantageous feature is its 10-million keystroke lifespan – making it also durable.

You can purchase the Logitech Ergo K860 keyboard from their official website.