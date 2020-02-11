2020 Oscars A Massive Flop

Speeches about the environment Veganism and pot shots at Trump has earned the Oscars another gong ‘A Flop’.

The New York Post said the biggest flop of the award show season? The award show itself.

The Oscars made history for the smallest audience the show has ever received after a night of predictable wins and polarizing acceptance speeches.

The Australian results are not out yet, but they are tipped to be down on previous years.

even the promise of a hostless show couldn’t hoist up Hollywood’s big night amid repeat wins by actors who already took home Golden Globes, SAGs and BAFTAs.

The broadcast, which ran for 3 hours and 35 minutes, scored a 5.3 rating in the coveted USA adults 18-49 demo, based on Nielsen’s Live + Same Day Fast National ratings.

In 2019, the first year the show went on without a host, it saw an 11% overall viewership bump over the year prior, with 29.6 million viewers. It also scored a 7.7 rating among the 18-49 demographic. The 2018 awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, hit a then-all-time low of 26.5 million viewers and a 6.8 rating in the 18-49 demo. But even that was more than this year.

The Post said that there were some surprises, mystifying performance by rapper Eminem and a clever opening number from Janelle Monáe honouring all the year’s snubs.

They claim that the show was largely predictable. Winners such as Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and Reneé Zellweger collected statues at every other award show of the season. “The Irishman,” which arrived to the scene with pomp and circumstance, was met with the award-show equivalent of an exasperated groan — Joe Pesci, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in the Martin Scorsese film, didn’t even show up, perhaps having read the writing on the wall.

And many took issue with the soapbox-esque acceptance speeches given by actors including Pitt, who critiqued the Trump impeachment proceedings, and Phoenix, who used his 45 seconds to preach the virtues of veganism.