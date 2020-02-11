HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Claims MWC Should Be Cancelled As Sony Latest To Pull Out

By | 11 Feb 2020
GSMA are desperately trying to hold onto their Mobile World Congress cash cow, as brands line up to pull out because of the real risks associated with the Coronavirus, the latest to pull the plug on the Barcelona event is Sony.

Many believe that the show should be cancelled due to the high attendance of Chinese brands and the attendance by thousands of individuals from areas affected by the virus in China. ChannelNews has been told that many Australians who were planning to attend the event have already pulled out.

epaselect epa06566459 Visitors walk through a passageway at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) is taking place in Barcelona, Spain, 26 February 2018. The MWC will be held from 26 February to 01 March 2018. EPA/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Yesterday Amazon were the latest major company to pull out of one of the world’s largest smartphone event earlier LG, Ericsson and NVIDA pulled out.

Sony said it would no longer take part in Mobile World Congress in Barcelona after “monitoring the evolving situation” after the coronavirus outbreak.

The organiser has said the event, which attracts 100,000 people, will still go ahead despite the risks associated with the running of the event.

ChannelNews understands that several other major exhibitors are now considering pulling out a move that could make the event a “dead event” according to observers.

Desperate to still run their cash cow event with GSMA has even gone as far as suggesting that participants should not shake hands with each other at the show, and microphones used by speakers will be disinfected and changed.

Coronavirus has now killed more than 800 people – the vast majority in mainland China – and infected 34,800 others.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
