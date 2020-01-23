HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Appointment & Jobs > 200 Australian Jobs Slashed As Supermarket Woes Continue

200 Australian Jobs Slashed As Supermarket Woes Continue

By | 23 Jan 2020
, , ,

German supermarket company, Kaufland, has sensationally exited the Australian market before it opened a single store – instead, opting for better investment returns in Europe.

The decision to slash its Australian launch after spending up to $500million and instead focus on expanding operations in Europe is set to eliminate an impending challenge for Australian supermarkets.

Kaufland’s owners, Schwarz Group, is said to have been threatening to spearhead a painful new price war.

Around 200 Kaufland Australia employees will become unemployed. Most were lured with the promise of building a business from the ground and were poached from rival supermarkets.

Kaufland Australia Managing Director Julia Kern. (AAP Image/David Mariuz) 

The shocked Kaufland staff were told that despite spending millions on varies properties acts South Australia, Victoria, Queensland and NSW, that the company was dumping its ambitious rollout plans.

Their 29-year-old country manager, Julia Kern, broke the news to staff.

But despite the shocking move, Kaufland had still been hiring in recent days, with some retail executives planning to quit their current roles to accept one with Kaufland, before the announcement.

The decision created a surge in shares in listed rivals such as Coles, Wesfarmers and Woolworths.

(Photo: Jens Wolf/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa)

About Post Author
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Jeff Bezos Speaks Out After Reports Crown Prince Hacked His Phone
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
January 23, 2020
/
COMMENT: Red Cross Using Social Media Spin Doctors To Screw Bushfire Victims
Latest News Marketing Public Relations
/
January 23, 2020
/
Amazon Music Hits 55 Million Subscribers, Trouble For Apple Music
Amazon Apple Industry
/
January 23, 2020
/
Low Cost iPhone & Scissor Switch Keyboards For iPads
Apple Brands Communication
/
January 23, 2020
/
Google Finds Security Flaws In Apple’s Safari Browser
Apple Brands Communication
/
January 23, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Jeff Bezos Speaks Out After Reports Crown Prince Hacked His Phone
Hardware Industry Investigation
/
January 23, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Jeff Bezos has tweeted a photo commemorating slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday, in a move that marks his...
Read More