Toll Close To Being Back In Business

By | 27 Feb 2020

Toll Holdings says it is nearing reactivation of IT systems and reintegrating them with major customers after experiencing a devastating ransomware attack almost one month ago.

“Toll is working through the final stages of IT systems reactivation,” it said in an update yesterday.

“This has been a progressive process which, since much of last week, has had Toll operating essentially as normal across large parts of our international network.

“We’re moving air and ocean freight shipments, and most of our global logistics systems have resumed regular services.”

The company’s self-serve MyToll portal remains offline, though Toll said it hopes to restart online bookings via the portal this week.

