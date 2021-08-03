An end may be in sight in the battle between Australia Post and its former CEO Christine Holgate.

The outcome of mediation between Holgate and the national mail carrier is expected to be made public this week per stipulations by the Australia Post Board, with The Australian reporting preliminary sources saying an apology to Holgate is expected “any day now”.

Holgate left the top job at Australia Post – from which she claims she was forced – in November last year following a firestorm around her decision to award Cartier watches worth around $20,000 to four executives as a reward for securing the [email protected] deal allowing Australians to access banking services at post offices.

A damning Senate inquiry earlier this year called for the resignation of Australia Post chair Lucio Di Bartolomeo, as well as a restructuring of the Board to make it more accountable.

“The committee recommends that the Australia Post Board and Shareholder Ministers and the Prime Minister apologise to Ms Holgate for denying her the legal principles of procedural fairness and natural justice in her departure from Australia Post,” the report read. Di Bartolomeo has thus far resisted calls for his ouster.

Holgate took the CEO job at private equity-owned rival Toll Global Express in May, days after the expiration of her non-compete clause.