HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > $11 Billion Wiped As Intel Forecasts Worst Quarter Since 2010

$11 Billion Wiped As Intel Forecasts Worst Quarter Since 2010

By | 30 Jan 2023

Intel has forecast one of the worst quarters in its history, seeing over A$11 billion wiped off its market value in a single day as investors flee.

Intel shares plunged 10 per cent over the weekend, after warning its quarterly revenue could fall to its lowest level since 2010.

Shares in the company have fallen over 42 per cent in the past twelve months, as PC sales fell to historical low.

Intel has forecast first-quarter sales of between A$14.7 billion and A$16.2 billion, a far way from Wall Street estimates of $19.6 billion.

Rather than the Wall Street predictions of a 35c profit for the quarter, Intel expects to lose 21.1c during the period.

The company’s gross margin will be 39 per cent for the quarter, down from 53.1 per cent during the first quarter of 2021, and over 10 per cent less than nearest rival AMD.

PC shipments are expected to decline to as few as 260 million units during 2023, down from 350 million in 2021. The consumer and education markets were hit hard, and data centre sales are down by a third.

In addition, the server market will also take a hit in the first half of the year, according to Intel.

This follows a 32 per cent year-over-year decline in revenue, and a net loss of A$906 million for the December quarter.

“I’d like to remind everyone that we’re on a multiyear journey,” Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger said during a conference call on Friday, while noting “volatility across all markets” during the coming year.

“While we know this dynamic will reverse, predicting when is difficult,” he added.

Intel had previously announced cost cutting moves that are expected to save A$4.22 billion in 2023, and up to A$14 billion by 2025.

Meanwhile, Gelsinger has increase spend in US factories, part of the company’s move away from Chinese reliance.


616507

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Apple Moves “To Own And Control” Supply Chain
Intel Unveils Fastest CPU In The PC Market
New Intel Xeon Scalable Processors Mark A Great Leap Forward
TSMC Misses Revenue Forecast As Chips Pile Up
CES 2023: Intel Unveils Faster 13th Gen CPU Lineup
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

New Bowers & Wilkins ANC Buds Improve On Greatness
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
BlueOS 4.0 Update Imminent
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
Unused Subscriptions Costing Oz Customers
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
NAD’s CS1 Network Streamer Delivers High-Res Audio At A Nice Price
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
Emotiva’s New AVR Is 13.2 Channels Of Dolby Atmos And DTS:X Awesome
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

New Bowers & Wilkins ANC Buds Improve On Greatness
Latest News
/
January 30, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Bowers & Wilkins’ updated PI7 S2 and PI5 S2 true wireless ANC earphones are arriving this year and they will...
Read More