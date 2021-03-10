HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Zuckerberg Touts “Teleportation” By 2030

By | 10 Mar 2021
,

Smart glasses could help us “teleport” into our workplaces or other people’s homes by 2030, says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In an interview with The Information, Zuckerberg predicted that smart glasses would enable “teleportation” via augmented or virtual reality, replacing face-to-face meetings with virtual conferences. The ultimate goal would be a pair of ordinary-looking glasses that can present augmented content on its lenses.

“Rather than calling someone or having a video chat, you just kind of snap your fingers and teleport. And you’re sitting there and they’re on their couch and it feels like you’re there together,” he said.

While there will still be cars and planes, Zuckerberg says, AR or VR “teleportation” would cut down on travel times and fossil fuel emissions.

“The more that we can teleport around, not only are we personally eliminating commutes and stuff that’s kind of a drag for us individually, but I think that’s better for society and for the planet overall, too,” he said.

The social media giant is releasing a pair of Ray-Ban voice-activated smart glasses with global eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica this year, though these will not have AR capabilities.

They will build on Project Aria (pictured above), a research device that is helping Facebook build its augmented reality technology.

