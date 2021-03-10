Logitech has launched a new wireless ergonomic split keyboard that it says delivers a more natural typing experience and greater productivity.

The Ergo K860 features a curved write rest with pillowed cushioning, placing the forearms just above the keyboard to offer 54 per cent more wrist support and reduce bending by 25 per cent.

It supports both Bluetooth and dongle connectivity, and follows Logitech Flow-enabled mice between computers, allowing fluid workflow across multiple devices.

According to Lars Holm Lauridsen, senior global product manager at Logitech, the keyboard is designed, developed, and tested according to leading ergonomicists’ criteria.

“We know that most people spend between a quarter and a third of their lives at work, so it is important they stay comfortable while they’re at it.

“We created a science-driven ergonomic keyboard to help office workers improve their posture, increase comfort and lower muscle strain,” he said.

The Logitech Ergo K860 is available now for $229.95.