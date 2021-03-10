Game publisher and owner of Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media, has officially joined Microsoft, with the tech giant confirming that some future titles will be exclusive to Xbox and PC.

ZeniMax is the parent company of a number of game studios including Bethesda and id Software, producing franchises such as Fallout, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls (image from Skyrim below). The $7.5 billion USD buyout was given the green light by the European Commission yesterday.

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox at Microsoft, announced that a number of Bethesda games would be coming to Xbox Game Pass later this week. Additionally, he confirmed that some future titles would not appear on other platforms such as Sony’s PlayStation 5.

“With the addition of the Bethesda creative teams, gamers should know that Xbox consoles, PC, and Game Pass will be the best place to experience new Bethesda games, including some new titles in the future that will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,” he said.

The announcement is a boost for first-party content on Xbox and a blow to Sony, which has historically had access to popular Bethesda titles on the PlayStation platform.