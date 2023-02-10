Meta has officially reinstated Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account, although the former President/Beauty Show host is yet to engage with either platform.

Meta has confirmed Trump, who copped a two-year ban in response to the Capitol riot, is back on both platforms.

Trump’s advisors sent a formal petition to Meta last month requesting his return.

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” a letter to Meta read, asking for a “meeting to discuss President Trump’s prompt reinstatement to the platform.”

After the January 6 Capitol riot, Trump was banned from the platform “indefinitely”, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg writing at the time:

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden.

“[Trump’s] decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world.”

A current Trump adviser said he didn’t use Facebook in the divisive way he did Twitter, which he has also be reinstated on.

“It is the most important vehicle for fundraising and for reaching a lot of people in the persuadable audience,” the adviser said.