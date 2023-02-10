HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Galaxy S23 Ultra Loves Swimming, Doesn’t Like Heights: Durability Test

Galaxy S23 Ultra Loves Swimming, Doesn’t Like Heights: Durability Test

By | 10 Feb 2023

Given pricing for the new Galaxy S23 Ultra starts at just under two grand, you’d want it to be a sturdy machine.

Thankfully, PBKreviews has done both a durability test, and a teardown video, to show potential customers just what the phone is made of.

It seems that water submersion is no match for the Ultra’s IP68 rating, with the phone staying in perfect working order after being dunked in water for three whole minutes.

The Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen easily fends off coin scratches — an outmoded test from back in the day when coins and phones co-mingled in pockets — but suffers minor scratching when attacked with topaz, and deeper ones when scratch with corundum. So, don’t do either of those things.

The bad news is the drop test: a waist-height drop onto cement cracked the screen, with a second drop cracking the back – although neither drop damaged the actual functionality of the phone (aside from the obvious issues a cracked screen causes).

The teardown reveals that Samsung is serious about making these phones more repairable, with pull tabs for the battery, and all connectors and cables labelled.

Bottom line: try not to drop it, although if you do – repairs are a breeze.


576013

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G Confirmed With Official Listing
Samsung Teams With Adobe For S23 Ultra Image Editor
Samsung S23 Launch Program Goes Pear Shaped, NDA Program A Joke
Samsung Reveals 200MP Camera Sensor For S23 Ultra
Will Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Lineup Be Missing A Model In Australia?
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Zuckerberg Lifts Trump’s Facebook Ban
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Foxtel Adds Half-Million Paid Subscribers, Over 4.3M Total
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Samsung Reveals 34″ Odyssey OLED Gaming Monitor
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Apple Mac Mini Outperforms Mac Pro Significantly
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
Microsoft Bing Downloads Increase Tenfold After ChatGPT
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Zuckerberg Lifts Trump’s Facebook Ban
Latest News
/
February 10, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Meta has officially reinstated Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram account, although the former President/Beauty Show host is yet to engage...
Read More