Home > Latest News > Zoom Unveils New Events Platform

Zoom Unveils New Events Platform

By | 20 May 2021
,

Videoconferencing giant Zoom has launched a new events service, which it says can be used to hist ticketed live events for audiences of any size.

Zoom Events, formerly known as OnZoom, will allow hosts to create free or paid events with integrated networking and customisable ticketing and registration, as well as track attendance, registration, and revenue. A single portal will give control of both billing and access.

According to Oded Gal, chief product officer at Zoom, people are seeking flexibility in how they attend future events.

“The hybrid model is here to stay, and Zoom Events is a perfect solution for our customers who are looking to produce and host customer, company, and public events with an easy, yet powerful solution.

“This is another way we’re helping customers scale to meet consumer demands and the evolving virtual and hybrid landscape,” said Gal.

Zoom Events will be available in the next few months.

