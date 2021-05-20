HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Microsoft Mounts Surface Direct Sell Campaign With Trade-Ins

Microsoft Mounts Surface Direct Sell Campaign With Trade-Ins

By | 20 May 2021
,

The end of the financial year is creeping up slowly, and, in an interesting move, Microsoft has slashed pricing across their Surface range through its own Microsoft Store, going head-to-head with the retailers that stock its products.

Aside from price-matching with the likes of JB Hi-Fi (a quick comparison of the prices on JB’s site and the Microsoft Store will show this), Microsoft is offering trade-in deals that offer up to $1000 for selected devices if you buy a new device from the Microsoft Store, as well as free delivery across the country.

It would seem that Microsoft were rather careful about not undercutting the retailers that they rely upon to shift the majority of their stock. For their pricing of the Surface Pro X, they have gone one dollar over the JB Hi-Fi ‘On Sale’ price, while the Surface Book 3 will set you back two dollars extra through the Microsoft Store.

Of course, such deliberate pricing will no doubt raise the ire of these retailers.

Of course, with the free shipping, and its promise to refund the difference if the Microsoft Store discounts the price further within 60 days of your purchase, it seems the cheapest way to buy Surface is directly from the company who makes them.

It will be interesting to monitor what this does to retailers’ pricing leading up until the EOFY. 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Microsoft Will Kill Off Internet Explorer In June 2022
Google Cuts Shopify Deal JB Hi Fi & Bing Lee Set To Benefit
Bill Gates Left Microsoft Board Over Sexual Relationship With Engineer
Why Is Fast Network Gear Being Undersold At Retailers?
Microsoft Move To Direct Sell Xboxes
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG To Roll Out QNED Mini LED TV Range From July
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
First Optus mmWave 5G Sites Go Live
Latest News Optus
/
May 20, 2021
/
Facebook To Help Fund Ad Standards In Australia
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
Qualcomm Gears Up For The 5G Revolution With New Snapdragon Chipset And 10-Gigabit Modem
Communication Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
No Hit To Employment As JobKeeper Winds Up, Says ABS
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG To Roll Out QNED Mini LED TV Range From July
Industry Latest News
/
May 20, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
LG is rolling out its new range of QNED Mini LED TVs this July. The QNED televisions combine Mini LED...
Read More