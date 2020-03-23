ZipTel Swallows Fintech Outfit

SYDNEY: ZipTel has agreed to buy 100 percent of a fintech outfit dubbed Douugh – presumably pronounced “dough”, rather than “doo-ugg”. Once completed, ZipTel says it will seek re-admission to the ASX.

Douugh uses artificial intelligence to help people who lack the knowledge to build and manage their wealth. It uses technology to provide a banking licence, balance sheet, and underwriting and core banking system.

It has launched a “smart bank” and Mastercard debit card offering in the App Store.

Douugh already has potential partners across Australia and Europe which will establish it as a global fintech brand and SaaS (software as a service) platform over time.

ZipTel shares were last priced at 1.7 cents with a $3.215 million market cap.