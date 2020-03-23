HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > ZipTel Swallows Fintech Outfit

ZipTel Swallows Fintech Outfit

By | 23 Mar 2020
, , , ,

SYDNEY: ZipTel has agreed to buy 100 percent of a fintech outfit dubbed Douugh – presumably pronounced “dough”, rather than “doo-ugg”. Once completed, ZipTel says it will seek re-admission to the ASX.

Douugh uses artificial intelligence to help people who lack the knowledge to build and manage their wealth. It uses technology to provide a banking licence, balance sheet, and underwriting and core banking system. 

It has launched a “smart bank” and Mastercard debit card offering in the App Store.

Douugh already has potential partners across Australia and Europe which will establish it as a global fintech brand and SaaS (software as a service) platform over time. 

ZipTel shares were last priced at 1.7 cents with a $3.215 million market cap. 

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
ASX Bounces Back As Retailers Take Action
Tech Stocks Take Another Tumble
ASX’s Worst Day Ever: $160bn Lost Amid Heavy Trade
UPDATED:Tech Stocks Walloped Fitbit Survives The Carnage
Coronavirus: RBA Slashes Interest Rates To Record Low Of 0.5%
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
anonymous person
Perils Of Working From Home: The Rise Of Zoombombing
Coronavirus Latest News Zoom
/
March 25, 2020
/
BREAKING NEWS: Wesfarmers Close Kmart Stores Harvey Norman Tipped To Follow
Coronavirus Distribution Harvey Norman
/
March 25, 2020
/
CBA runs AI Over 230,000 Words Of ASIC Regulation
Communication Content Industry
/
March 25, 2020
/
AU Govt Moves To Ban Web Sites
Brands Communication Content
/
March 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Companies To Coordinate Supply And Local Manufacture Of Medical Equipment
Coronavirus Latest News
/
March 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
In order to ensure the supply of ventilators, testing kits, personal protective equipment and other medical equipment during the COVID-19...
Read More