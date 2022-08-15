HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > YouTube’s ‘Channel Store’ Offers A La Carte Streaming

YouTube’s ‘Channel Store’ Offers A La Carte Streaming

By | 15 Aug 2022

YouTube wants to be the online store for streaming video services, offering customers an à la carte menu of channels they can subscribe to.

Insiders tell the Wall Street Journal that YouTube has been working on this service for 18 months, and has recently “renewed talks” with various entertainment giants about participating.

YouTube has more than two billion monthly logged-in users, according to Google, which gives it a built-in advantage when trying to launch such a service.

YouTube TV currently offers a large selection of cable channels for A$89 a month, similar to Foxtel. This newer model would allow customers to subscribe to each channel individually.

“The pitch is that the new YouTube channel store would offer great marketing for streaming services because consumers could watch trailers of shows or movies free on YouTube and then easily pay to subscribe to the service,” writes WSJ.

While most streaming services aim to bundle as many networks’ content as possible, this approach is closer to the traditional cable model, where networks are the selling point, rather than individual pieces of content.

YouTube TV is its $64.99-a-month online package of cable channels

The service may launch as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Foxtel Boss Attacks Outdated Anti-Siphoning TV Laws
Disney Overtakes Netflix Subscriber Count
Less Than 1% Of Netflix Subscribers Play Games
Foxtel Lift Subscribers To 4.4M Up 13%
Australian TV Advertising Market Worth $4.3B, Up 11%
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Android 13 Debuts On Google Pixel Smartphones
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
IKEA Festival Aims To Get Shoppers Back In Stores
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
Motorola Sold 10,000 Razr Foldables In First 5 Minutesflip4
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
LG Display Planning 20-Inch OLED TV Panel
Latest News
/
August 15, 2022
/
Two Westinghouse Glass Cooktops Urgently Recalled
Latest News
/
August 15, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Android 13 Debuts On Google Pixel Smartphones
Latest News
/
August 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Android 13 has made its arrival, first appearing on Google’s own Pixel smartphones as it has in the past. What...
Read More