YouTube Suspends OPPO's Channel During Livestream Launch

YouTube Suspends OPPO’s Channel During Livestream Launch

By | 20 Jul 2022

YouTube pulled down the official page for OPPO India during a live stream of its flagship smartphones.

The channel was live streaming the much awaited launch of the Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 phones, as well as the OPPO Pad Air tablet and TWS earbuds, when YouTube pulled down the channel, allegedly for violating its terms of service.

“This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s terms of service,” the notification read.

The violation apparently came from OPPO compared the Apple iPhone unfavourability to its Reno8 series.

OPPO is yet to comment on the takedown.



Report Finds Aussies Spend Over Two Days A Week Online
