Home > Industry > YouTube Launches 4K, Dolby 5.1 Offering

By | 1 Jul 2021
,

YouTube is continuing its quest to monetise its user base with a subscription model, now launching The YouTube TV 4K Plus package, which lets viewers stream shows in 4K, with 5.1 Dolby surround sound, and to save them to a DVR for offline viewing.

Youtube TV is currently unavailable in Australia, but rumours have flown for years that they are preparing for a local launch. Should they do so, this seems like a good offering to have on the table and could compete with Foxtel for live TV subscriber dollars.

In the US, the service aims to attract cord-cutters who still wish to access the bigger networks and sporting feeds. Subscribers pay $65 per month, for over 80 TV channels, including CNN, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC, Discovery, as well and the NFL Network, live NBA games, and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

 

