Bunnings Customers Latest Target Of Phishing Scam
It’s tax time, which means all the scammers are out in full force.
Earlier this week Harvey Norman customers were targeted by fake ‘prize’ texts from a scammer, and now the ever-vigilance Scamwatch is reporting that emails are being sent to Bunnings customers inviting them to join a loyalty program.
Don’t click the link, unless you want your personal information, including credit card details, to be compromised.
Scamwatch has received reports of an email impersonating Bunnings, saying you have been chosen to participate in a free loyalty program. This is an attempt to steal your personal information. Do not click on the links in these emails and delete them immediately. pic.twitter.com/dEIVCa5AJQ
— Scamwatch_gov_au (@Scamwatch_gov) June 30, 2021