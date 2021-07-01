HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Bunnings Customers Latest Target Of Phishing Scam

Bunnings Customers Latest Target Of Phishing Scam

By | 1 Jul 2021
,

It’s tax time, which means all the scammers are out in full force.

Earlier this week Harvey Norman customers were targeted by fake ‘prize’ texts from a scammer, and now the ever-vigilance Scamwatch is reporting that emails are being sent to Bunnings customers inviting them to join a loyalty program.

Don’t click the link, unless you want your personal information, including credit card details, to be compromised.

