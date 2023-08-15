YouTube has started trialing a new anti-adblocker popup, with a featured timer warning notifying when the next advert will play.

The countdown clock reportedly runs for 30-60 seconds, and appears in the top righthand corner of the message, telling non-paying viewers how long they have left before another ad starts.

Viewers get an option to either “Allow YouTube Ads” or “Try YouTube Premium.”

Banning adblockers is a great way to boost reach, however constant barrage of notifications can negatively impact user experience. This trial comes as YouTube began increasing efforts to persuade non-paying viewers to sign up for Premium.

Premium bans ads entirely and viewers can watch videos without interruption. However, there are those reluctant due to the rising costs of YouTube accounts.

Currently, this warning is being served to select groups around the world with adblockers enabled. Upon signing into their account, all videos will be blocked unless settings are changed to disallow adblockers, or they sign up for Premium.

This is being done, as YouTube says, so that creators are compensated for their work.

“Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers. We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube.”

“In cases when viewers feel they have been falsely flagged as using an ad blocker, they can share this feedback by clicking on the link in the prompt. We want to inform viewers that ad blockers violate YouTube’s Terms of Service, and make it easier for them to allow ads on YouTube or try YouTube Premium for an ad free experience.”