LG Electronics is set to appear at IFA 2023 to unveil its new ‘Universal UP Kit,’ a collection of home appliance accessories, and add-ons, that embrace universal design.

Made from recycled materials, the Kit has been crafted to enhance individual usability, with consumers able to integrate products into existing LG home appliances, eliminating the need to replace a whole item or upgrade to the latest model.

This Kit represents a continuation towards LG’s efforts for a more environmentally conscious and accessibility focused ESG initiative.

Introducing the minimalist design appliance lineup last year, the company was able to reduce components and increase the use of recycled materials.

Enlisting the help of its Accessibility Advisory Council, LG saw insights into experiences and challenges faced by those with health conditions, and proceeded to compile, categorise, and analyse feedback for the design and foundation of the Universal UP Kit.

Leading to the creation of ‘aid kits’ which features solutions engineered for recycled plastics to conserve resources and minimise waste.

To be unveiled at IFA 2023, the Kit comprises innovative, thoughtfully crafted solutions compatible with a range of LG home appliances, including the refrigerator, CordZero stick vacuum, Styler, dishwasher, water purifier, washing machine and dryer.

It comes with detachable handles for the door and the detergent drawer for LG’s washer, designed to facilitate accessibility for users with diminished manual dexterity or wrist strength, and offers high-contrast colour options to accommodate conditions such as amblyopia.

Other aid kits include the Assistant Kit, a detachable, wheeled strut that redistributes the weight of LG’s CordZero stick vacuum, and offers enhanced control and maneuverability.

The Easy Hanger Kit which introduces a long handle with a circular grip to the Styler’s clothes hangers, allowing wheelchair users easy access for placement on the Moving Hanger system at the top of the clothing care cabinet.

LG is also set to introduce the Rotate Shelf Kit which increases the usability of the refrigerator’s shelves and the Easy Nozzle Kit, which attaches to the water purifier and elevates accessibility through height- and distance adjustability. This can also be upgraded for those with visual impairments by adding the Silicon Cover with Braille.

President of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company, Lyu Jae-cheol said, “The Universal UP Kit is designed to enhance the usability and accessibility of our home appliances and has been developed to resolve pain points shared with us by real consumers. Through the Universal UP Kit, we will ensure that all LG appliance owners, regardless of age or physical limitations, can enjoy a convenient user experience.”

Attendees at LG’s IFA booth will see these solutions applied to many home appliances. The booth is set to be in Hall 18, Messe Berlin from September 1st to 5th, and the unveiling will take place in the ThinkQ Home Zone.