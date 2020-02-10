HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > ‘You’re A Good Dog’: Robo-Pup Helps The Lonely Living With Dementia

‘You’re A Good Dog’: Robo-Pup Helps The Lonely Living With Dementia

By | 10 Feb 2020
, , , ,

Jennie the robotic dog is the latest technology development that is set to change the lives of our most vulnerable – lonely seniors and people suffering from dementia.

The robotic dog is fitted with sensors and voice control to interact with people, while her behaviour is customisable through a phone app – meaning Jennie can suit the individual needs of each patient.

Jennie is currently being used as part of live animal therapy for people living with dementia, who usually suffer from loneliness because of the nature of the illness – including memory loss, difficulties regulating emotion and an overall mental decline.

(Photo: Jenny, TomBot)

‘Live animal therapy helps soothe the behaviour and psychological symptoms (of living with dementia),’ CEO of Tombot, Tom Stevens, told BBC.

‘With the robot animals, it’s important to introduce them early in the disease progression so that they have the cognitive to form that attachment. So when they’re in a later stage in their dementia progression, the animal is already something that they turn to for comfort.’

The devastating illness can also take a heavy toll on friends and family of the sufferer, mostly due to their memory loss which is often described as devastating to witness.

It’s why Jennie is poised to be a suitable companion for victims, who will benefit from the calm, around-the-clock and personalised companionship from the dog.

(Photo: Jenny, TomBot)

With the ability to bark, wag her tail, open and close her mouth, move her head and eyes, Jennie has been specifically developed to interact with lonely elders and dementia patients in ways that replicate a real dog – and it’s working well.

Elders seen interacting with Jennie in BBC’s report describe her as a ‘good girl’ and ‘awesome,’ while others can be seen laughing in joy throughout their interactions.

Other benefits of Jennie is that she requires much less care and maintenance as a real dog, which dementia patients would not be able to provide.

Other breeds of dogs and cats are currently in development, while Jennie can be purchased through the official TomBot website for US $399.

About Post Author
Journalist reporting on news, business, finance and technology. Twitter: @camillatheak
, , , , ,
You may also like
Coronavirus Interrupts China’s Tech Supply Chains
‘Seat Of The Future’: Land Rover Tackles Posture & Fitness
5G Future Forum: Global Telcos Unite To Advance New Tech
Protect Both Water & Time with Sprinkl’s Sprinkler
CES 2020: Smartest Connected Doggy Door Yet
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Coronavirus: Foxconn To Make 2 Million Masks A Day
Coronavirus Distributors Foxconn
/
February 10, 2020
/
Samsung Promises Innovation, ‘Cutting-Edge’ Tech & Compelling Products For The Decade Ahead
Hardware Industry Latest News
/
February 10, 2020
/
Toll Pays The Price For Cyberattack, Expert Gives Warning
Distribution Hardware Industry
/
February 10, 2020
/
Harris Scarfe Reports Increase In Sales, Refuses To Share Financials
Acquirement Brands Finance
/
February 10, 2020
/
RBA Risks ‘Stifling Innovation,’ Says Afterpay Boss
Brands Hardware Industry
/
February 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Coronavirus: Foxconn To Make 2 Million Masks A Day
Coronavirus Distributors Foxconn
/
February 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Electronic manufacturer giant Foxconn, who also makes Apple’s iPhone, is taking the unusual step of switching part of its production...
Read More