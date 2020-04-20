HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Young Australia Wary On Govt. Plann For Phone-Tracing App

Young Australia Wary On Govt. Plann For Phone-Tracing App

By | 20 Apr 2020
, , , , , ,

CANBERRA: Prime Minister Scott Morrison may be facing some difficulty in persuading Australians –  particularly young ones – to download and use an app, now being designed by the Government’s Digital Transformation Agency, that would allow the Government to track their contacts (CDN, Friday). 

Government sources have said the tracking feature would only be used if the app user contracts COVID-19, and then strictly only to warn the contacts that they should be tested. 

They also claim it doesn’t so much track a user as enable callers to be traced should the phone owner develop the coronavirus.

According to Government Services Minister Stuart Robert, privacy and security would be watertight. “There is no geolocation, there is no surveillance, there is no tracking,” he said last week. “The app simply connects with another app if those two phones are within 1.5 metres for 15 minutes. It simply swaps phone numbers and names.”

The Government is hoping at least 40 percent of Australians will sign up for the app. 

According to a Financial Review report, many young Australians are wary of downloading the proposed app. The Fin quotes one 25-year-old who noted that many corporations already track personal information, which he said “is being sold left, right and centre.”

A young girl said she definitely would not download the app. “I don’t like that they can do that,” she said. “I don’t like technology anyway … I get nervous about using Google Maps, when it is constantly asking for my location.”

 

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
COVID-19: Scammers Impersonate Popular Streaming Sites, Unsafe Clicks Rise 55%
Myer’s Online Sales Flourish During COVID-19, Up 800% Over Easter Long Weekend
Google & Facebook To Pay Local Media For Content Under Mandatory Code Of Conduct
Government To Pay Phone Bills During COVID-19
Cyrus Audio To Host “Virtual Vinyl Day” With Industry Leaders This Sat
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Apple To Release Premium Headphone Comfort One Minute Active Lifestyle Next
Apple Brands Headphones
/
April 20, 2020
/
Samsung Unveils Latest Tablet – Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Latest News Samsung Tablets
/
April 20, 2020
/
COVID-19: Scammers Impersonate Popular Streaming Sites, Unsafe Clicks Rise 55%
Coronavirus Latest News Video Streaming
/
April 20, 2020
/
Myer’s Online Sales Flourish During COVID-19, Up 800% Over Easter Long Weekend
Coronavirus Latest News Myer
/
April 20, 2020
/
Sonos Shares Tumble 42% As Consumers Stop Buying Their Aging Sound System
Compact Speakers Latest News Multi-room Speakers
/
April 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS: Apple To Release Premium Headphone Comfort One Minute Active Lifestyle Next
Apple Brands Headphones
/
April 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Confirmed, Apple is developing a premium over ear multi capable headphone that is one minute a comfort fit and the...
Read More