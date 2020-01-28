You Need A Lot Of Coin To Buy The New $2,699 Motorola Razr

If you are looking to buy the new Motorola Razr you had better be ready to part with a lot of the folding stuff with the Lenovo owned Company whacking a $2,699 price sticker on the device despite Motorola lacking the brand clout of an Apple or Samsung who are set to launch their own Flip phone shortly.

While the Motorola Razr is available from pre-order today at 6pm via JB Hi Fi online here Motorola is also trying to take orders direct via the Motorola web site. Also ranging the new device is Telstra.

The device has what Motorola is describing as an industry-first, patent-protected zero-gap hinge that allows both sides of the customised polymer flexible display system to remain perfectly flush when closed.

Danny Adamopoulos, General Manager of Sales, APAC for Mature Markets at Motorola, said “The old RAZR was a fashion icon that defined a generation and became an integral part of pop culture”.

He claimed the device delivers “A truly revolutionary and unique smartphone experience that you simply can’t get anywhere else.”

Andy Ellis, Director of Telecommunications and Product Services at JB Hi-Fi, said “JB Hi-fi pride ourselves on launching the newest and most innovative technology to our customers. We are excited to partner with Motorola to bring the revolutionary Motorola Razr flippable handset to Australia!”

In designing the new motorola Razr, Motorola developed and tested over 20 different prototypes during initial consumer research phases. As it turns out, the clamshell designs the public all know and love was the perfect solution. It addresses a real consumer pain point, portability, without compromising the big screen experience consumers highly value, while impossibly, folding the screen completely.

Currently Motorola is selling devices into the mid to bottom end of the smartphone market.

In the past Australia was per head of capita the best performing market in the world for the Motorola Razr and at one stage it was the #1 mobile device in Australia.

Despite the past success of the Motorola Razr in Australia the Company chose to delay the Australian launch until 6.00pm Tuesday night despite information being released to US and European media.

The Razr could be the first foldable clamshell smartphone on the market depending on when Samsung will launch their new Flip with carriers and retailers set to range the new Samsung competitor shortly after it is released on February 11th.

The device which has got a lot of attention in the past month now it’s been revealed that the device is not as rugged as a traditional smartphone as a series of Motorola video’s reveal.

So much so that Motorola has been forced to release a “caring for Razr” video, Motorola which stresses the importance of keeping the phone’s 6.2-inch foldable panel out of potential harms like sharp objects and liquids.

The ad also reminds you that the Razr is water repellent and while “bumps and lumps” may appear on the screen they are okay as it’s meant to bend.

Motorola explicitly reminds everyone that screen protectors are a no-go probably due to the adhesives on the protectors which could ruin the screen.

Another piece of education provided by Motorola is to fold the phone in its closed position before putting it in your pocket or bag.

The video also includes short demo of the signature Moto features that were part of the original device including the well-known chop motion for toggling the flashlight, three-finger screenshot gesture and the twist to turn on the camera. The outside display also gets a sneak peek and respond by voice option which seems very convenient.

UK media have also been given access to a video that details the Razr’s camera features which include a portrait mode with stage lighting effects, night vision for low light shots and images that projected on the outside display.

What’s not known is whether any carriers that for several years snubbed Motorola in Australia will carry the device. We will have to wait for the embargoed press release.