Samsung Galaxy S20 Range: Free Galaxy Buds+ With Pre-Order?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is set to be revealed officially on February 11, with pre-orders being available until March 13.

But the Samsung Galaxy S20 family has also been victim to a series of leaks revealing the phone ranges design, specs, camera, colouring, cases and even prices.

Now, according to the latest information, people who pre-order the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will get the yet to be formally announced Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earphones, free of charge.

The leak comes from reliable source and leakster, Evan Blass, who shared an image of the pre-orders on Twitter.

It includes the S20+ and the S20 Ultra as well as the Buds+, corroborating previous leaks.

However, there has been no official word from Samsung as to the credibility of this claim or the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ yet.

It’s speculated the Galaxy Buds+ may well be revealed alongside the Galaxy S20 range on February 11.

According to previous leaks, the Buds+ will have the same design as the Galaxy Buds and will skip active noise cancelling but will reportedly pack a bigger battery life.