Home > Industry > Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1

Yamaha Unveils Flagship 8K AV Receivers With HDMI 2.1

By | 19 May 2021
Yamaha has announced three new home cinema amplifiers: the RX-A4A, RX-A6A and flagship RX-A8A.

All three support Dolby Atmos, Auro-3D, and sport HDMI 2.1 with 4K (and 120fps) and 8K (60fps) – more than impressive specs.

However, as WhatHiFi points out, Yamaha’s last venture into the world of 8K receivers was hampered by faulty HDMI 2.1 chips that didn’t support 4K gaming at 120Hz.

A hardwire fix will hopefully see this problem disappear, but we’d like to see proof positive of this before these receivers hit the market.

As for when that will happen, they roll out in Japan in late July/early August, so we might get them this year.

 

