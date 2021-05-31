Xiaomi has released a video trumpeting the “record-breaking” speeds of its HyperCharge fast charging technology, which can fully charge a phone in under 10 minutes.

The Chinese company demonstrated its 200W wired and 120W wireless charging with a custom-built Mi 11 Pro phone. The wired charger completely filled the phone’s 4000mAh battery in eight minutes, while the wireless charger took 15.

HyperCharge is not yet ready for a wide consumer release, and there may be issues with both heat and battery degradation that need to be addressed beforehand.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 Ultra already supports 120W wired charging.