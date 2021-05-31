LG is bringing a larger capacity model of its Styler garment care device to Australia.

Unveiled at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, the new 600mm-wide Styler model includes five oscillating hangers, an updated control panel, and a mirrored glass front. It uses steam and moving hangers to gently shake clothing, which LG says can reduce wrinkles, eliminate odours, and refresh fabrics.

According to Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Australia, the Styler is ideal for garments that cannot be dried in traditional high-temperature dryers, as it uses a low-heat drying approach to gradually reduce moisture.

“At LG Electronics Australia, we are passionate about providing innovative clothing care solutions that deliver long-term benefits.

“Our latest Styler model offers a solution for both consumers and businesses seeking ways to prolong the life of garments whilst reducing the need for frequent dry cleaning,” he said.

The new Styler retails for $3229 and will be available at select Harvey Norman stores from July.