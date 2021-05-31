HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > LG Brings Larger Styler To Oz

LG Brings Larger Styler To Oz

By | 31 May 2021
,

LG is bringing a larger capacity model of its Styler garment care device to Australia.

Unveiled at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, the new 600mm-wide Styler model includes five oscillating hangers, an updated control panel, and a mirrored glass front. It uses steam and moving hangers to gently shake clothing, which LG says can reduce wrinkles, eliminate odours, and refresh fabrics.

According to Brad Reed, Senior Marketing Manager for Home Appliances at LG Australia, the Styler is ideal for garments that cannot be dried in traditional high-temperature dryers, as it uses a low-heat drying approach to gradually reduce moisture.

“At LG Electronics Australia, we are passionate about providing innovative clothing care solutions that deliver long-term benefits.

“Our latest Styler model offers a solution for both consumers and businesses seeking ways to prolong the life of garments whilst reducing the need for frequent dry cleaning,” he said.

The new Styler retails for $3229 and will be available at select Harvey Norman stores from July.

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Apple Offers Trade-In Program To Lure LG Customers In Samsung’s Homeland
LG Expands Objet Collection Appliance Availability
LG Will Produce A Very Limited Edition Rollable Phone
$130,000 Rollable LG OLED TV Available In July – But Not In Stores
LG To Roll Out QNED Mini LED TV Range From July
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Aussie Consumers Need Trust Before Trading In Smartphones
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/
Xiaomi Fast Charges Phone In Under 10 Minutes
Latest News Xiaomi
/
May 31, 2021
/
Optus Targets Gamers With New NBN Plan
ASUS Latest News Optus
/
May 31, 2021
/
Binge CMO Louise Crompton Joins Paramount+
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/
#BoycottHarveyNorman Gains Steam Over Mockery Of Ex-Worker
Harvey Norman Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Aussie Consumers Need Trust Before Trading In Smartphones
Industry Latest News
/
May 31, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
New research from Blancco Technology Group shows while 57 per cent of smart phone users intent to move to a...
Read More