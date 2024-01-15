HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xgimi Unveils Box-Shaped Imax Enhanced Projector

Xgimi Unveils Box-Shaped Imax Enhanced Projector

By | 15 Jan 2024
Xgimi Horizon Max long throw projector

The Xgimi 4K Horizon Max has a box shape attached to a chunky stand at its sides. It looks a bit like a transistor radio from the 1960s, or a mini portable air conditioner, except for its giveaway light.

With iMax in the name, you might think China manufacturer Xgimi is unveiling a projector that requires you to build an extension at your home to accommodate your own iMax theatre.

The good news is the Xgimi Imax Enhanced 4K Horizon Max will work in a regular room. No extension needed. The iMax reference means the projector’s features such as colour, brightness and contrast have been calibrated and approved by IMax as complying with their standard. That should mean great quality viewing.

That’s only the beginning of what is an interesting piece of kit.

It features version 2.0 of Xgimi’s dual light system, which combines laser and LED light sources.

The auto Keystone and focus correction features means the projector will set up the image automatically, which Xgimi calls a “projector on autopilot”. There is “intelligent screen adaptation” which adjusts the picture to the screen or wall you use. It purports to adjust the picture to different projection surfaces. This is a long-throw projector, so you need to set up across the room from the screen.

The Xgimi Horizon Max has Google TV built in, so you’ll be able to stream shows from Google apps and screen mirroring.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Huge Feature Drop Comes To Android Devices
Viewsonic Reveals New Projector For Pairing With Xbox
BenQ’s New 4LED Big Screen, Low Lag Gaming Projector
Analogue’s New Device Brings Back Old Nintendo 64 Games
Epson Reveals New UST Projector
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Kayo Sports To Offer 4K Streaming To Fans
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Tens Of Thousands Of Appliances Sitting On OZ Wharves Problem For Retailers
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Vodafone Mobile Plans Jump 6-9 Per Cent
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Masimo’s Stolen Blood Oxygen Technology Stripped From Apple Watches
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s coming Galaxy S24 could get seven years of updates according to information leaked a day before its unveiling. Online...
Read More