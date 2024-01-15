The Xgimi 4K Horizon Max has a box shape attached to a chunky stand at its sides. It looks a bit like a transistor radio from the 1960s, or a mini portable air conditioner, except for its giveaway light.

With iMax in the name, you might think China manufacturer Xgimi is unveiling a projector that requires you to build an extension at your home to accommodate your own iMax theatre.

The good news is the Xgimi Imax Enhanced 4K Horizon Max will work in a regular room. No extension needed. The iMax reference means the projector’s features such as colour, brightness and contrast have been calibrated and approved by IMax as complying with their standard. That should mean great quality viewing.

That’s only the beginning of what is an interesting piece of kit.

It features version 2.0 of Xgimi’s dual light system, which combines laser and LED light sources.

The auto Keystone and focus correction features means the projector will set up the image automatically, which Xgimi calls a “projector on autopilot”. There is “intelligent screen adaptation” which adjusts the picture to the screen or wall you use. It purports to adjust the picture to different projection surfaces. This is a long-throw projector, so you need to set up across the room from the screen.

The Xgimi Horizon Max has Google TV built in, so you’ll be able to stream shows from Google apps and screen mirroring.