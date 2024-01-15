HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Change Ditches 152 Million Songs

Spotify Change Ditches 152 Million Songs

By | 15 Jan 2024

Spotify has adopted a new policy for its streaming service and it’s bad news for unpopular music.

The streaming service is seeking to cut down on fraudulent streams, and is requiring a longer track length for noise content such as whistling wind and rain.

The big change is that songs with less than 1,000 streams will not receive any payments.

It’s a big deal because, according to data by entertainment industry monitoring site Luminate, 82 per cent of uploaded tracks, some 152 million songs, would not have qualified for payment last year based on the rule.

The statistics reveal an astonishing situation – a huge amount of music submitted to the streamed service never makes it to listeners’ ears.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift makes up 1.79 percent of the total US streaming market.

Luminate says that last year, 45.6 million tracks didn’t rate a single stream. Yet 100,000 songs are sent to the platform daily, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Luminate’s 2023 report includes other statistics: Taylor Swift makes up 1.79 percent of the total US streaming market with 1 in 78 audio streams being a Taylor Swift song.

While Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to discover new content through movies, Gen Z is 43 percent more likely to watch animated/cartoon movies than the average consumer.

Some 33 percent of Millennials who listen to predominantly Black music genres are more likely to choose entertainment content that helps “connect with my culture/identity/values”.

The US leads with 1.454 trillion streams followed by India (1.037 Trillion streams), Brazil, Mexico and Indonesia. Australia does not rate in the top 10.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , ,
You may also like
US Moves Could Spark Local Streaming Service Shake Up
Google & Samsung Join Forces To Streamline Android Sharing
Acer’s New Touchpad For YouTube Enthusiasts
Mega Bundles Set To Drive CE Sales In 2024 CES Briefing
UK Vinyl Sales Reach Highest Rate Since 1990
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Kayo Sports To Offer 4K Streaming To Fans
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Tens Of Thousands Of Appliances Sitting On OZ Wharves Problem For Retailers
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
Vodafone Mobile Plans Jump 6-9 Per Cent
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
BREAKING NEWS:Masimo’s Stolen Blood Oxygen Technology Stripped From Apple Watches
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Image: androidheadlines.com
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 Details Include Advanced AI Features
Latest News
/
January 16, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung’s coming Galaxy S24 could get seven years of updates according to information leaked a day before its unveiling. Online...
Read More