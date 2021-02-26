Microsoft’s popular Xbox Live is down, with users unable to even log in to the popular gaming service.

The issues began at around 3.15pm EST (around 6am AEST) and Microsoft confirmed it is investigating the outage.

“We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time,” says Xbox support.

“Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue.”

Users attempting to sign into Xbox Live were met with an error message.

Our teams are continuing their investigation and have found that users experiencing sign-in issues may have issues with Purchasing Content and Party Chat as well. We will send additional updates here and on https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj when we have more information to share. https://t.co/H9DDY68yAq — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 25, 2021

Xbox’s support page noted there are major outages affecting the following features: Account & Profile, Stores & Subscriptions, Multiplayer gaming and Cloud gaming.

It is the first major Xbox Live outage since Microsoft launched the new Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The service suffered several outages during the start of the pandemic when social distancing measures brought scores of new users to the online gaming platform.

More to come.