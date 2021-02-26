HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Xbox Live Down As Users Locked Out Of Service

Xbox Live Down As Users Locked Out Of Service

By | 26 Feb 2021
,

Microsoft’s popular Xbox Live is down, with users unable to even log in to the popular gaming service.

The issues began at around 3.15pm EST (around 6am AEST) and Microsoft confirmed it is investigating the outage.

“We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time,” says Xbox support.

“Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue.”

Users attempting to sign into Xbox Live were met with an error message.

Xbox’s support page noted there are major outages affecting the following features: Account & Profile, Stores & Subscriptions, Multiplayer gaming and Cloud gaming.

It is the first major Xbox Live outage since Microsoft launched the new Xbox Series X and S consoles.

The service suffered several outages during the start of the pandemic when social distancing measures brought scores of new users to the online gaming platform.

More to come.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Huawei Looking To Take On Sony Playstation & Xbox With New Gaming Console
PlayStation 5 & Xbox Chip Shortage Still Big Issue In 2021
Microsoft Revenue Soars Through The Cloud
Microsoft Apologises & Reverses Xbox Live Price Hike
Demand For Gaming Soars As Stores Run Out Of Console Stock
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Has Harvey Norman Franchisees Screwed Both The Feds & Landlords After Record Result
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
Harvey Norman Rolling In Cash After JobKeeper Payments Profits Up 113%
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
David Jones Profit Outlook Clouded By Pandemic Uncertainty
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
EA Scraps ‘Gaia’ Game After Six Years Development
Gaming Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
HP Revenue Grows 7%, Personal Computers Category Hits Over $10bn
HP Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Has Harvey Norman Franchisees Screwed Both The Feds & Landlords After Record Result
Latest News
/
February 26, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Harvey Norman franchisee sales have boomed increasing to $3.76 billion for the half-year ended 31 December 2020, an increase of...
Read More