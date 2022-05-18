HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Xbox Updates Game Pass Library Ahead Of PlayStation Launch

Xbox Updates Game Pass Library Ahead Of PlayStation Launch

18 May 2022

Microsoft has added a bunch of new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscriber platform, ahead of the PlayStation Plus relaunch next month.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 heads up the new additions landing on the platform today. The movie tie-in had sold nearly one million units by January.

Umurangi Generation Special Edition, Her Story, Skate, and Little Witch In The Woods were also added to the paltform today.

Farming Simulator 22, and Vampire Survivors will become available from tomorrow, while the likes of Floppy Knights, Hardpace: Shipbreaker, Sniper Elite 5, Cricket 22,  and Pac-Man Museum+ will roll out over the month.



