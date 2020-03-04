Xbox Celebrates Ori Launch With Bonsai Promotion

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is a game in which you play the guardian spirit of a forest. It’s launching on Xbox One and PC next week.

Xbox ANZ is marking that launch by running a giveaway of 10 custom-made (custom-trimmed?) Bonsai Spirit Trees. They look lovely.

“These decade old, real Bonsai trees have been designed to resemble the Spirit Tree,” Xbox says, “from the glowing ethereal lights in the delicate branches, to the moss-covered ground where the handcrafted mini Ori figurine stands. The Bonsais will emulate the energy of the Spirit Trees, helping guide fans through the game from the comfort of their living rooms.”

Instructions on how to enter are over on the Xbox ANZ Facebook page. Xbox is also using the Ori and the Will of the Wisps promotion to support the charity Greening Australia.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the follow-up to the highly successful Ori and the Blind Forest. It is developed by Austrian-based Moon Studios.