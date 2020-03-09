HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Wuhan suppliers Score A Green Light – Despite Coronavirus

Wuhan suppliers Score A Green Light – Despite Coronavirus

By | 9 Mar 2020
, , ,

SHANGHAI: Semiconductor and display makers in Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are being given special permission to maintain operations.

Special approval has been given to companies such as Yangtze Memory Technologies, a memory chip maker that aims to be a rival to Samsung, SK Hynix and others. 

Analysts say the special dispensations underline the companies’ strategic importance to Beijing, which is allowing them to continue shipping products out of Wuhan.

Wuhan tech companies are also receiving components through the city’s “cordon sanitaire” that has been in place around the city since early February. 

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
US Tech Giants Moving Out Of China
Big CE & Applice Brands In Middle Of OZ Coronavirus Epicentre
Workers Fear Coronavirus After Vodafone Head Office Evacuated
Notebook Airfreight Costs Jump From $12 A Unit To $80, Brands Have To Bid For Space
Google Reportedly Cancelling All In-Person Interviews Due To Coronavirus
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

AT&T links with Google on 5G
Brands Communication Industry
/
March 9, 2020
/
Nvidia acquires SwiftStack
Brands Communication Content
/
March 9, 2020
/
Apple Crackdown On Dodgy Apps
Apple Brands Communication
/
March 9, 2020
/
US Tech Giants Moving Out Of China
Brands Communication Content
/
March 9, 2020
/
Huawei Scores For The Raiders
Brands Communication Content
/
March 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

AT&T links with Google on 5G
Brands Communication Industry
/
March 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO: US media giant AT&T has partnered with Google Cloud to use 5G edge computing technologies to help clients...
Read More