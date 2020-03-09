Wuhan suppliers Score A Green Light – Despite Coronavirus

SHANGHAI: Semiconductor and display makers in Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, are being given special permission to maintain operations.

Special approval has been given to companies such as Yangtze Memory Technologies, a memory chip maker that aims to be a rival to Samsung, SK Hynix and others.

Analysts say the special dispensations underline the companies’ strategic importance to Beijing, which is allowing them to continue shipping products out of Wuhan.

Wuhan tech companies are also receiving components through the city’s “cordon sanitaire” that has been in place around the city since early February.