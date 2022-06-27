Former Fox and Foxtel Executives have launched Oh! Jazz, a world first, on-demand live streaming platform that brings live jazz music directly to the living rooms of Aussie subscribers.

The service features over 150 live shows from Austin, London, Madrid, Melbourne, Sydney and Tokyo with a wide range of styles including Latin Jazz, blues, swing and more.

Oh! Jazz was developed by Dan Bessant (Former head of programming, entertainment and music at Foxtel) and Jesus Pereszagua (former Fox Networks Europe and Africa President) as a way not only to provide access to jazz from around the world to Aussies, but to give back to jazz artists and venues.

35 percent of all subscription revenue will go towards jazz artists and clubs that are supporting the new service, which has been crowned “the Netflix for live music.”

“We founded Oh! Jazz with the mission to support jazz artists and clubs with a sustainable business model to ensure their long-term success and growth, while connecting people all over the world through the marvellous world of jazz,” says Bassant and Perezagua.

Clubs participating in the service have been fitted with high-end cameras, ensuring footage captured is of high quality and providing an immersive environment for those viewing.

Oh! Jazz has been celebrated by Music Industry professionals in Australia and around the world for its initiative in supporting the music industry and those who participate within it.

“Oh! Jazz is an incredible global stage for amazing artists of all backgrounds to explore with passion the endless boundaries of jazz,” said Michael Tortoni, Artistic Director of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival and owner of The Jazzlab in Brunswick, Melbourne.

“This is a very welcome offering after a difficult few years for artists and clubs who have not been able to perform and operate during the pandemic. There is so much possibility with a platform like Oh! Jazz to keep our industry going and reach audiences, no matter where they are.”

Subscriptions cost $20 a month, or $200 a year, and provide users will a rolling list of artists and venues that is likely to expand in the future with the growth of the service.