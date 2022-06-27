HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Facebook Pulls App From Apple TV

Facebook Pulls App From Apple TV

By | 27 Jun 2022

Facebook’s video streaming app is no longer available on Apple TV, following the most recent update.

Neither company has issued a statement on the removal of the Facebook Watch TV app, suggesting it might be a glitch in the latest tvOS update rather than a decision made by Facebook.

A notice does appear on the screen when Australian users attempt to open the app on an Apple TV 4K, saying “The Facebook Watch TV app is no longer available, but you can still find lots of videos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/watch.”

Apple TV is still listed as one of Facebook Watch’s supported platforms.



