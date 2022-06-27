HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Nine Still The One For On-Demand Viewing

By | 27 Jun 2022

Channel Nine has dominated the broadcast video-on-demand commercial market in Australia, thumping its rivals Seven and Ten.

As part of its half-yearly report, Nine revealed it holds just under half the viewership for commercial BVOD during the 2022 year. Note, this doesn’t include ABC or SBS figures.

In addition, Nine leads in 25-54’s, 16-39’s and Total People in free-to-air viewership.

“We are proud to be the home of unique, genre-defining content that challenges, excites and engages millions of Australians,” said Hamish Turner, director 9Now and programming.

“2022 delivered Ash Barty’s historic win at Rod Laver Arena. With 3.835 million viewers it is the highest rating program of the year and the highest rating Australian Open Women’s Final of all time. Nine is home to the most watched series in the country in Married At First Sight and the most popular reality series in Lego Masters.

“And we have only just begun, with family favourite Australian Ninja Warrior launching tomorrow night and The Block: Tree Change set to air in the coming months. Not to mention two more exclusive State of Origin matches and the NRL Grand Final.”


