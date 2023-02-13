HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Woolies Invests Further $4.9 Million Into PetCulture

Woolies Invests Further $4.9 Million Into PetCulture

By | 13 Feb 2023

Woolworths has invested a further $4.9 million into its pet insurance and vet services joint venture PetCulture, as it looks to stick its snout further into the $10 billion pet care sector.

Woolworths and PetSure joined forces in late 2020 to create the PetCulture business. Woolworths holds 60 per cent of the JV.

“Woolworths and PetSure have a longstanding joint venture in PetCulture, an online specialty pet retail start-up,” a Woolworths spokesman said.

“This involves periodic investment, which in this case was the conversion of shareholder loans into equity.”

“The joint venture parties continue to operate the PetCulture business as a stand-alone business, benefiting from the specialist expertise of the Woolworths and PetSure businesses.”

This comes just over a month after Woolworths paid $586 million for a 55 per cent controlling stake in Petspiration – parent company of the PETstock brand, which has 276 stores, 65 vet clinics, and 162 grooming ­salons.

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci (above) said at the time the investment was a step towards building the “Woolworths of the future.”

“Pets are living longer and leading more rich, enjoyable lives and we don’t see this as a peak (cycle). This trend started many years ago and we expect it to continue for many more years,” he said.



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Telstra, Harvey Norman, Among Australia’s Least-Trusted Brands
Two More Aussie Shopping Centres Change Hands
Optus Hack Wiped $1.2 Billion In Brand Value: Report
Meta Gets 90% Of OZ Social Media Ad Spend
Big W-Anchored Brisbane Mall Sells For $85 Million
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Apple To Limit USB-C Cable On IPhone-15
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Uniden Releases Wireless 3K App Cam Solo Pano
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Google’s Latest Update Lets Users Get Bird’s Eye-View Of Cities
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
Nokia Game Controller 5000 Info Leaks
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
BREAKING NEWS:JB Hi Fi Sales Up February Soft, Online Down
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Apple To Limit USB-C Cable On IPhone-15
Latest News
/
February 13, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Apple’s upcoming USB-C ports and cables for this year’s iPhone 15 will feature a a Lightning-like authenticator chip, potentially limiting...
Read More