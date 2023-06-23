HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 23 Jun 2023

Australians are watching more women’s sporting matches this year, with viewership up 18 per cent on 2022.

Viewing engagement is rising, with 36 per cent of Australians watching an hour or more per week, up from 32 per cent, despite overall sporting viewership staying static.

Not surprisingly, 54 per cent of women’s sport viewers do so on Foxtel or Kayo Sports – 45 per cent of all women’s sport broadcast in the country is done so through Foxtel and Kayo.

“40 per cent of female Foxtel/Kayo Sports viewers indicated that they are willing to watch more women’s sport but they often forget or don’t know it is on, which reinforces the need for rights holders to provide sufficient notice to broadcasters of season start dates and schedules,” said Foxtel Media head of sports sales for Victoria Monika Poposki.

Foxtel Media director of customer engagement Toby Dewar said: “At Foxtel Media, we’re also proud to see awareness of Women’s League sponsorship being significantly higher among a Foxtel and Kayo Sports audience, and that Foxtel can build awareness more quickly than other media channels.

“For example, Foxtel viewers are significantly more likely to recall AFLW or NRLW sponsors and 40 per cent more likely to recognise the naming rights partners of major leagues and teams.”



