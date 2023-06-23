Vanessa Pappas, TikTok’s chief operating officer is expected to step down after five years working as one of the highest-profile US executives in the company.

Chief executive Shou Zi Chew told staff she had “decided to step down to refocus on their entrepreneurial passions.”

He continued to say the current chief of staff would take over the role, along with 20 year Disney veteran, Zenia Mucha set to join the company in new role of chief brand and communications officer.

“Throughout their time at TikTok, they have been instrumental in growing the business, advocating for the company, elevating our product offerings and marketing campaigns, and fostering a positive community of creators and users.”

During her stay, Vanessa saw the explosion of TikTok’s popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. She was also a public defender of the company as tensions grew between China and the US due to fears of national security.

Last year she faced questioning from both sides, over whether TikTok shared data on US users with the Chinese Communist Party. All allegations were denied.

Since, the company has tried to distance itself from the parent company, spending over $1.5 billion on “Project Texas,” which is expected to safeguard user data and content from Chinese influence.

A public statement has be recently released acknowledging certain data belong to US content creators could be stored in China.

It claims to not have misled members of Congress with denials of personal user information being stored in China.

“We were asked about, and our testimony focused on, the protected user data collected in the app — not creator data.”

This year, Washington has demanded TikTok separate from the parent company or face a federal ban. It is currently unclear how this will proceed.

Montana has also recently banned TikTok in the state, signing a bill which is now being challenged in court.