Woke VAX Comments See Thousands Dump Spotify

28 Jan 2022

Support for Woke comments, misinformation and questionable behaviour has seen consumers move to desert audio and podcast streaming platform Spotify.

It appears that tens of thousands of Spotify customers, are backing Neil Young in removing themselves from Spotify.

#SpotifyDeleted was trending on Twitter Thursday as many claimed to be ditching the streaming service in the wake of Young’s spat with the company.

The hashtag was the number three trend on Twitter in the U.S. around 2:20 p.m. New York time and had over 6,000 tweets. To be sure, not all tweets that used the phrase were specifically supporting Neil Young or actually deleting Spotify.

Earlier in the week the singer raised concerns that Joe Rogan, a podcaster on the platform, is spreading vaccine misinformation.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote in a letter to his record company and management team.

Young and his hit songs such as “Old Man” and “Heart of Gold” are now being removed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sided with veteran rocker Neil Young in his stand-off with podcaster Joe Rogan and streaming giant Spotify over what Young says is misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

The “Joe Rogan Experience” is Spotify’s most popular podcast with Spotify striking a deal with Rogan in 2020 worth more than $100 million, bringing the lucrative show exclusively to its service.

By Thursday morning SiriusXM announced the return of Neil Young Radio.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
