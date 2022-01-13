HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > With PS5 Shortages, Sony Will Make 1 Million PS4s This Year

With PS5 Shortages, Sony Will Make 1 Million PS4s This Year

By | 13 Jan 2022

As the continuing parts shortage means that PlayStation 5s are still as rare as hen’s teeth, Sony has confirmed that it is still able to manufacturer the PlayStation 4 – and will, in fact, be making around one million of the consoles in 2022.

While the initial plan was to wrap up production by the end of 2021, the ongoing shortages has led Sony to conclude that it’s better to have one console in the marketplace, albeit an outdated one, than none at all.

Sony tells Bloomberg the PS4 “is one of the best-selling consoles ever, and there is always crossover between generations.”

Despite the influx, Sony’s own website is still limiting shoppers: ““[due] to high demand, consoles are limited to 1 per household” the site explains.

The price also hasn’t shifted since 2017 – given the rarity of the PS5, this is probably a smart ploy.

 

 



