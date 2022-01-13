HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News >

Uniden Announces Smart Radio Giveaway

By | 13 Jan 2022

Uniden has announced a deal for Australian shoppers keen on getting their hands on one of its XTRAK 50 waterproof handheld radios.

In the age of increasingly bad mobile signals, the UHF radio is a throwback to a time when things just worked. Of course, it’s also equipped with the latest technology: with a large OLED display, 5-Watt power, a range of up to 17km, bluetooth app enabled, and a battery standby time of 30 hours.

“Users are never out of contact and always able to talk to a friend or colleague while on the road and in remote locations,” the company explains.

Until April 30, Australian customers who purchase either the Uniden XTRAK 50 (A$329.95) or XTRAK 50 PRO (A449.95 RRP) will get a free Uniden ACCX50 car kit, which allows users to charge their UHF handheld radio while on the road, with a magnetic mounted bracket and magnetic antenna for handsfree communication.

Redeem the offer on Uniden’s website.



