Winnings has opened its new flagship showroom in Sydney’s Redfern to customers.

The showroom incorporates Winning Appliances, Spence & Lyda, and Rogerseller.

“Since opening late last week, we have already received incredible feedback from our customers and the architect and design community,” Winnings general manager, Harry Boileau said in a statement.

“We pride ourselves on innovating and providing multi-sensory shopping experiences. This showroom is the ultimate experience for people wanting to renovate their homes to see, touch and interact with the latest designs and technologies, in one destination.

“The Winnings showroom has been designed to allow customers to imagine what the appliances, furniture, lighting and bathware will look like in their home. The state-of-the-art displays feature world-leading and exclusive appliance, lighting, furniture and homewares brands.

“The Culinary Kitchen is located in the centre of the showroom alongside a Coffee Bar, for customers to gather, be entertained, learn and enjoy the experience of renovating their home. There is also a Shower Lab for customers to test different bathware fixtures, as well as furniture, lighting and homewares from Spence & Lyda.

“We have commenced the second phase of our renovation plans and look forward to our official opening shortly.”