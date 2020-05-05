Winning Appliances To Reopen Next Week

Winning Appliances Australian retail and commercial showrooms are reportedly set to reopen by May 11, hot off the heels of the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) revelation that it’s bracing for the local industry to potentially kick off next week.

It comes as Apple Australia confirms it’s reopening 21 Australian stores on Thursday, coupled with heightened in-store safety procedures.

In an exclusive interview with Appliance Retailer, Winning Group CEO John Winning revealed its May 11 reopening, after proactively closing outlets on March 30 for staff and customer safety.

Winning’s reopening will reportedly abide by federal movement standards which include social-distancing in-store and increased cleaning.

Similar to e-commerce behemoth, Kogan.com, Winning Appliances states it was able to facilitate higher customer demand for its Appliances Online store from home-bound customers, after heavily investing in distribution and warehousing pre-COVID19.

As previously reported, Australian Retailers Association Chief Paul Zahra, revealed the local retail industry could reopen as early as next week, with an emphasis on safety to avoid a ‘false start.’

Mr Zahra claims negotiating rental agreements with landlords will be an ongoing point of discussion for most retailers as they grapple with the economic impact of coronavirus.

The news follows latest ANZ-Roy Morgan numbers that local consumer confidence has increased for the fifth consecutive week.

“We think that the gain over the past week is predominantly attributable to the further easing of COVID-19 restrictions and optimism surrounding the daily new cases figure,” states said David Plank, ANZ Head of Australian Economics.

“There is a long way to go before sentiment gets to levels where people can be said to be optimistic, however.”